Last August my wife contracted Shingles which had attached another virus which is called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Looking at someone with Ramsay Hunt you would swear they had had a Stroke but unlike a Stroke you are expected to recover from Ramsay Hunt albeit in 9 months. However, my wife has suffered a paralysis of the nerves that govern where food goes, so its Lungs or Stomach and the lungs arent equipped to deal with food, no matter what food.
Therefore, she has to be fed direct into the Stomach via pump and peg. The peg is a device that gets you from outside skin to inside the stomach.
Then, as a bonus she somehow caught Septicaemia a few days ago and was very close to death.
So that is the background but now for the content.
Today she was discharged from hospital and I was given a manual on how to care for her.
Health care in NZ not the way we want it.
Oh wait, here is how to untangle the IV and Peg line.
Cant find the #8 Wire, there must be something wrong.
