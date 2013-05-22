Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    An interesting article for diabetics

    According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), lemons are one of the healthiest choices for people with diabetes.

    Lemon water has the effect of stabilising blood sugar levels, preventing and reducing diabetes complications. Diabetics can drink lemon water in moderation, which is of great benefit to improving symptoms.

    Lemon Water is an Excellent Source of Eriocitrin, which is absent from almost all other fruit juices.

    Eliotropin is a yellowish water-soluble antioxidant. New research proves that eriocitrin can lower blood sugar levels and prevent diabetes complications.

    In addition, lemon water is much higher in vitamin C and organic acids than other fruit juices, and these two components also play a role in regulating and lowering blood sugar.

    I knew that you would find that helpful.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Agent_24
    Re: An interesting article for diabetics

    Fortunately I do not have diabetes so it's not particularly helpful, but it is interesting.
    Roscoe
    Re: An interesting article for diabetics

    Fortunately I do not have diabetes so it's not particularly helpful, but it is interesting.
    But then the article was aimed at diabetics so to them it will be helpful. And for those of us who are lucky enough not to be inflicted, interesting.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
