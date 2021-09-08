Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Microsoft Server 2019 RDS disconnections - RemoteFX errors

    Hi All,

    I am having a few a few disconnection issues with my remote desktop server running server 2019, I have done my research and have followed online guides on GPOs setting to disable, and the registry keys to disable remote fx.

    The disconnections happen for no resason, there is only me on the server at the moment, and it is well spec'd I really cannot figure out how to fix it this, and my IT consultant said to research it.

    Does anyone have experience in fixing it, as its preventing me from putting this server into production.
    linked here is the screenshot of the error
    Re: Microsoft Server 2019 RDS disconnections - RemoteFX errors

    By Any chance you have VMware Running as well ??

    Also possibly have a read, same error message. https://kimconnect.com/a-short-list-...rror-messages/

    Whats the details Tab show, the general is nearly always useless.
    Re: Microsoft Server 2019 RDS disconnections - RemoteFX errors

    Here is the Details tab,

    The host it lives on is an esxi server, so vmware yes.
