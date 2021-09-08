Hi All,
I am having a few a few disconnection issues with my remote desktop server running server 2019, I have done my research and have followed online guides on GPOs setting to disable, and the registry keys to disable remote fx.
The disconnections happen for no resason, there is only me on the server at the moment, and it is well spec'd I really cannot figure out how to fix it this, and my IT consultant said to research it.
Does anyone have experience in fixing it, as its preventing me from putting this server into production.
linked here is the screenshot of the error
Bookmarks