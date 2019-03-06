Thread: Lighting

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Lighting

    notechyet
    Lighting

    Hello
    Has anyone of you used the earth for an extra light with additional switch?
    Is it really a total no-no?
    I can't add another wire through the ceiling nor want to add to the surface, hmm 🤔
    zqwerty
    Re: Lighting

    It's illegal to use a random earth as the Neutral return.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
