Normally I can use the scroll wheel on my mouse to scroll through web pages, folders, documents etc. In addition if I click the scroll wheel I can scroll web pages by just moving the mouse.
In the last day or so the scroll wheel has stopped working on Firefox and Chrome only. Edge still works as expected. I can still click the wheel and scroll by mouse movement.
I have found that if I start Firefox in safe mode the problem goes away. I then tried disabling all my extensions but none of that made a difference.
Any ideas why this might be happening? Firefox recently got updated, but I've not seen any reference to the problem any where.
Bookmarks