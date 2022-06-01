Whod be a vet?
Her dog was in heat, but she agreed to look after her neighbour's
male dog while the neighbour was on vacation.
She had a large house and she believed that she could keep the two
dogs apart. However, as she was drifting off to sleep, she heard
awful howling sounds. She rushed downstairs and found the dogs locked
together and unable to disengage, as frequently happens when dogs
mate.
Unable to separate them, and perplexed as to what to do next, and
although it was very late at night, she called her vet, who answered
in a very grumpy voice.
After she explained the problem to him, the vet said, "Hang up the
phone and place it down alongside the dogs. I will then call you back
and the noise of the ringing will make the male lose his erection and
he will be able to withdraw."
"Do you think that will work?" she asked.
"Just worked for me," he replied
----------------------------------------
Little Johnny is in the classroom bored to the back teeth on a Friday afternoon.
The teacher decides to have a game for the kids to get them thinking.
Okay, class. Now Im going to say a famous quote, and the first person to tell me who said that quote, can have Monday off, says the teacher.
Who is credited with writing the phrase, To be or not to be, that is the question ? asks the teacher.
Little Pham Lam Nguyen at the front of the class calls out, Shakespeare.
Well done! says the teacher, You can have Monday off.
No, thank you, Miss. I am of Vietnamese origin and it is in our culture to study as hard as we can, so I will be here on Monday studying hard, says little Pham Lam Nguyen.
Well, okay, says the teacher. The next quote is, I had a dream!
Little Fri Sum Kat, also at the front, yells out, I bereiva it was Martin Ruther King!
Well done! says the teacher. You can have Monday off.
No, thanka you, Miss, I am of Chinese oligin and we also do not take time offa school. Education is evelything to us, so I will be in on Monday studying hard, too, says little Fri Sum Kat.
Okay, says the teacher.
Then she hears a voice from the back of the classroom, ****ing immigrants!
Who said that? yells the teacher angrily.
Donald Trump! yells little Johnny. See ya Tuesday!
----------------------------------------------------------------
THE TWELVE COMMANDMENTS FOR US OLD BASTARDS
#1 - Talk to yourself. There are times you need expert advice.
#2 - In Style are the clothes that still fit.
#3 - You don't need anger management. You need people to stop pissing you off.
#4 - Your people skills are just fine. It's your tolerance for idiots that needs work.
#5 - The biggest lie you tell yourself is, I don't need to write that down. I'll remember it.
#6 - On time is when you get there.
#7 - Even duct tape can't fix stupid, but it sure does muffle the sound.
#8 - It would be wonderful if we could put ourselves in the dryer for ten minutes,
then come out wrinkle-free and three sizes smaller.
#9 - Lately, you've noticed people your age are so much older than you.
#10 - Growing old should have taken longer.
#11 - Aging has slowed you down, but hasn't shut you up.
#12 - You still haven't learned to act your age and hope you never will.
.and one more:
One for the road means peeing before you leave the house
---------------------------------------------------------
Sardonic Season Wisdom
As I've grown older, I've learned that pleasing everyone is impossible, but pissing everyone off is a piece of cake.
I'm responsible for what I say, not what you understand.
Common sense is like deodorant. The people who need it the most never use it.
My tolerance for idiots is extremely low these days. I used to have some immunity built up, but obviously there's a new strain out there.
It's not my age that bothers me; its the side effects.
As I watch this generation try and rewrite our history, I'm sure of one thing: It will be misspelled and have no punctuation.
Me, sobbing: "I can't see you anymore. . . . I'm not going to let you hurt me again."
As 've gotten older, people think I've become lazy. The truth is I'm just being more energy efficient.
If you find yourself feeling useless, remember it took 20 years, trillions of dollars, and four presidents to replace the Taliban with the Taliban.
Turns out that being a "senior" is mostly just googling how to do stuff.
I want to be 18 again and ruin my life differently. I have new ideas.
I'm on two diets. I wasn't getting enough food on one.
I put my scale in the bathroom corner and that's where the little liar will stay until it apologizes.
My mind is like an internet browser. At least 19 open tabs, 3 of them are frozen, and I have no clue where the music is coming from.
Hard to believe I once had a phone attached to a wall, and when it rang, I picked it up without knowing who was calling.
Apparently RSVPing to a wedding invitation "Maybe next time" isn't the correct response.
She says I keep pushing her buttons. If that were true, I would have found mute by now.
So you've been eating hot dogs and McChicken's all your life, but you won't take the vaccine because you don't know what's in it. Are you kidding me? (Although we can choose to eat macca's)
Sometimes the Universe puts you in the same situation again to see if you're still a dumbass.
There is no such thing as a grouchy old person. The truth is that once you get old, you stop being polite and start being truthful.
HooRoo
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Harry a lawyer, who had a wife and 12 children, needed to move because his rental agreement was terminated by the owner who wanted to reoccupy the home.
But Harry was having a lot of difficulty finding a new house. When Harry mentioned that he had 12 children. No one would rent a home to him because they felt that the children would destroy the place.
Harry couldn't say he had no children, because he couldn't lie. We all know lawyers cannot and do not lie.
So, Harry sent his wife for a walk to the cemetery with 11 of their kids. He took the remaining one with him to see rental homes with the real estate agent.
Harry loved one of the homes and the price was right -- the agent asked, _"How many children do you have?_
He answered: _"Twelve."_
The agent asked, _"Where are the others?"_
The lawyer, with his best courtroom sad look answered _They're in the cemetery with their mother!!!"_
*MORAL: It's not necessary to lie, one only has to choose the right words...*
*and this is how half truth is presented to us everyday by news channels.*
