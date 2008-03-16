Thread: Lost cursor

SWMBO has lost the cursor on her laptop and we do not know how to get it back. The cat walked over the keyboard and since then it has disappeared. What to do?
Thank you for your help.
Google "Lost cursor on laptop"
Thus you may try the following combinations to make your disappearing cursor back to visible in Windows 10: Fn + F3/ Fn + F5/ Fn + F9/ Fn + F11. If using the Fn keys to retrieve the missing cursor doesn't work for bringing the mouse cursor back, there could be some errors with your mouse driver in Windows 10.30/11/2018
