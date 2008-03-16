Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lost cursor

  1. Yesterday, 09:59 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is offline
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,771

    Default Lost cursor

    SWMBO has lost the cursor on her laptop and we do not know how to get it back. The cat walked over the keyboard and since then it has disappeared. What to do?

    Thank you for your help.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:54 PM #2
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,568

    Default Re: Lost cursor

    Google "Lost cursor on laptop"

    Thus you may try the following combinations to make your disappearing cursor back to visible in Windows 10: Fn + F3/ Fn + F5/ Fn + F9/ Fn + F11. If using the Fn keys to retrieve the missing cursor doesn't work for bringing the mouse cursor back, there could be some errors with your mouse driver in Windows 10.30/11/2018
    A married man should forget his mistakes. There's no use in two people remembering the same thing!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Outlook cursor changes from hourglass to cursor
    By Bteam in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 16-03-2008, 10:50 AM
  2. Microsoft Word 2000 - Lost cursor
    By sthsea in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 30-05-2005, 07:38 PM
  3. "Precision Select" cursor keeps getting set to "Text Select" cursor.
    By Wilky in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-06-2004, 04:22 PM
  4. OT: We lost the world cup hosting...but australia lost Waltzing Matilda
    By csinclair83 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 28-08-2003, 02:20 PM
  5. Cursor highlighter lost
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 18-07-2001, 02:44 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources