Kia Ora,
This month, CERT NZ is launching a bold, new campaign to help people better protect their online accounts by using passphrases a random phrase, or mix, of four or more words.
Recent research* has shown that New Zealanders aged 18 35 arent strong on using secure passwords but are very receptive to the idea of using passphrases as an easy way to create and remember an account login.
The major challenge with this audience is that they are served a large amount of advertising, so we needed to come up with a unique campaign that would have impact to help educate them on an easy way to safeguard their accounts, starting off with the most at risk: email, bank, and social media.
How the campaign will be delivered
Big Password Energy will feature on digital billboards, and posters across main centres and regional areas where advertising space is available. CERT NZ will also actively promote across our social media platforms.
How you can support the campaign
We encourage everyone to get behind the campaign by sharing the campaign posts from CERT NZs social media channels. If you would like assets to share directly, let us know. We will be able to share a sneak peek of the campaign creative next week.
All social media posts and advertising will link to a CERT NZ campaign page which will be live from 18 July at CERT.govt.nz. We will share the URL for this page when the campaign launches.
*This research project looks at the New Zealanders cyber security attitudes, behaviours and motivations. These findings will be publicly available in August. If you would like more information into the audience we are targeting, just let us know.
Save the Date: Cyber Smart Week, 10 16 October 2022
Were in the planning phase of the CERT NZs cornerstone awareness event, Cyber Smart Week.
Well keep you updated as we progress and ask that you save the date for 10-16 October 2022 as wed love to have you onboard again as we work together to help New Zealanders improve their online security.
The campaign will carry on the bright, fun, and accessible creative approach from previous years and be designed to consider all audiences.
Ngā mihi,
The team at CERT NZ
