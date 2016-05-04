Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    How to operate without a keyboard

    I want to retrieve some files off an old PC but the pins on the keyboard plug are bent so I cannot plug in the keyboard. Is there some other way I can copy those wanted files to a USB stick without a keyboard?

    Thank for your help.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    wainuitech
    Re: How to operate without a keyboard

    Yep, your mouse. Since you wont be able to select more than 1 file at a time depending on how many you may be easier to drag the whole folder to the USB.
    Roscoe
    Re: How to operate without a keyboard

    Thank you, Wainui. I will have a look at that.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
