Most of the time those removal programs wont take out all the settings / Files. You need something like Revo uninstaller. Get the portable version https://www.revouninstaller.com/revo...free-download/
Run in advanced mode, it then totally removes all files, and reg files.
Problem maybe you will have to install back the program if you have uninstalled already 1st, as the free doesn't get the previously uninstall files, that option is in the paid versions, including removal /reinstall of PC Soft.
While in there, from Tools / Junk Files Cleaner, run that and remove the mountain of Temp / .old files you'll have
Note: the junk files will take a while to scan.
