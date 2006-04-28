Results 1 to 3 of 3
    GameJunkie
    PC soft locking up (software related maybe)

    Hi,

    I've run into an issue over the last several days that I think is related to some Asus software that I installed.

    After updating from Asus gpu tweak v2 to v3, I also installed the Asus armoury crate as well.

    Soon after I installed the Asus armoury crate software, I started having issues, including my PC soft locking up.

    After researching it a bit, I read that the armoury crate software installed rgb fusion which is known to cause issues.

    I've uninstalled the software through CCleaner and also using the Asus uninstaller.

    However, Once a day over the last 3 days I have had to restart my PC as it soft locks up for some reason.

    My Corsair fans go from the white I have set them to, to the default rainbow and all applications become unresponsive/very slow to do anything.

    None of these issues existed before updating to gpu tweak 3(which I don't think is the issue) and the armoury crate software.

    I'm open to all solutions of things to try. I just hope a reinstall of windows 10 is needed...

    Thank you.
    wainuitech
    Re: PC soft locking up (software related maybe)

    Most of the time those removal programs wont take out all the settings / Files. You need something like Revo uninstaller. Get the portable version https://www.revouninstaller.com/revo...free-download/ Run in advanced mode, it then totally removes all files, and reg files.

    Problem maybe you will have to install back the program if you have uninstalled already 1st, as the free doesn't get the previously uninstall files, that option is in the paid versions, including removal /reinstall of PC Soft.

    While in there, from Tools / Junk Files Cleaner, run that and remove the mountain of Temp / .old files you'll have Note: the junk files will take a while to scan.
    GameJunkie
    Re: PC soft locking up (software related maybe)

    Most of the time those removal programs wont take out all the settings / Files. You need something like Revo uninstaller. Get the portable version https://www.revouninstaller.com/revo...free-download/ Run in advanced mode, it then totally removes all files, and reg files.

    Problem maybe you will have to install back the program if you have uninstalled already 1st, as the free doesn't get the previously uninstall files, that option is in the paid versions, including removal /reinstall of PC Soft.

    While in there, from Tools / Junk Files Cleaner, run that and remove the mountain of Temp / .old files you'll have Note: the junk files will take a while to scan.
    Hi wainuitech,

    I will give that a go later today or tomorrow and report back.

    Cheers
