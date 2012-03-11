Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Outlook 365

  Today, 11:45 AM #1
    gary67
    Outlook 365

    So now that SWMBO is using Outlook 365 for her emails and I had to reinstall her account using IMAP due to the security issue with Gmail, it takes forever for emails to come though.

    Sh can open Outlook and know there are emails waiting as they are on her phone but they do not download straight away, if you click send and receive it goes through the motions and says finished including synchronising folders but they still do not download.

    You have to do the send and receive several times and eventually after several minutes can be up to 10 they come through. This is for a business and when sharing an office and her son sends her an email that doesn't come through straight away its very embarrassing, if she sends him one it comes through instantly.

    So there must be a setting wrong somewhere but I don't know what or where as I don't use Outlook.

    Trying to resolve this is a real headache.

    It is Not running through an exchange server it is just connected to talk with Gmail.

    Any suggestions happily accepted.

    Thanks
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
  Today, 12:22 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Re: Outlook 365

    Have the same problem with any Outlook.com Account, sometimes its there on the web side but takes ages to come through in the Outlook 365, other times its almost instant.

    Being gmail, wouldn't surprise me, lately they have been playing and increasing their security, all sorts of weird things happening.

    Microsoft have screwed something today, over night they have managed to delete just about all the mails from our personal account from 6pm on wards, they were there when I shut this down at 10.30 - gone this morning Luckily I managed to get the expensive ones resent.
