Thread: Outlook 365

So now that SWMBO is using Outlook 365 for her emails and I had to reinstall her account using IMAP due to the security issue with Gmail, it takes forever for emails to come though.
Sh can open Outlook and know there are emails waiting as they are on her phone but they do not download straight away, if you click send and receive it goes through the motions and says finished including synchronising folders but they still do not download.
You have to do the send and receive several times and eventually after several minutes can be up to 10 they come through. This is for a business and when sharing an office and her son sends her an email that doesn't come through straight away its very embarrassing, if she sends him one it comes through instantly.
So there must be a setting wrong somewhere but I don't know what or where as I don't use Outlook.
Trying to resolve this is a real headache.
It is Not running through an exchange server it is just connected to talk with Gmail.
Any suggestions happily accepted.
Thanks
