Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Car Rant

  1. Today, 09:46 AM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    4,045

    Default Car Rant

    My car is away being fixed after it's long wait for the damage when someone backed into me .

    I have a loan car - a Hyundai Getz? or some such.

    I hate it.

    Other than feeling like I'm sitting on the road, and the difficulty getting in and out, no way can I get - even folded - mums wheelchair in it.
    I can, just, get her walker in....folded. Sadly we have to empty her under seat bag every time, yes she carts all sorts of stuff round.

    I miss my car!! Or SUV? It is a baby SUV but still, much better for getting in and out and the room in back! I leave one seat in place for brother, but even with just one folded up, heaps of room for wheelchair, without even being folded.

    With both seats up I got a boxed oven in it once.

    And those nongs who say we don't need SUVs....It is only 1500cc...no 4wd...
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:53 AM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,229

    Default Re: Car Rant

    Agree, hired one of those when in Christchurch last year. Bloody awful car!!! That little SUV of hours is a far better option. My Suzuki Vitara as well. Both Ara so practical without being humongous.

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:28 AM #3
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    2,032
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: Car Rant

    Many moons ago I got a lime green Nissan Micra as a loan car when my Maxima was getting a bootlid spoiler installed.

    I drove home and hid - didn't want to be seen in it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Rant
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 19-02-2016, 07:55 AM
  2. Rant(s)
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-12-2007, 10:45 AM
  3. Let's rant
    By Greg in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 23-06-2006, 01:42 PM
  4. A Rant by any other name.....
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 12-03-2006, 07:15 PM
  5. IE6sp1 rant
    By tweak\'e in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 12-09-2002, 12:17 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources