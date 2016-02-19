Thread: Car Rant

My car is away being fixed after it's long wait for the damage when someone backed into me .
I have a loan car - a Hyundai Getz? or some such.
I hate it.
Other than feeling like I'm sitting on the road, and the difficulty getting in and out, no way can I get - even folded - mums wheelchair in it.
I can, just, get her walker in....folded. Sadly we have to empty her under seat bag every time, yes she carts all sorts of stuff round.
I miss my car!! Or SUV? It is a baby SUV but still, much better for getting in and out and the room in back! I leave one seat in place for brother, but even with just one folded up, heaps of room for wheelchair, without even being folded.
With both seats up I got a boxed oven in it once.
And those nongs who say we don't need SUVs....It is only 1500cc...no 4wd...
