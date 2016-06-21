Have you seen the Ministry of Health ad on TV? The young girl throws the man to the floor. Nothing extraordinary about that. In judo you learn how to throw someone bigger than yourself, but what is wrong with that ad is that the man falls on his bum and then gets up smiling.
What a load of rubbish! Landing on your bum like that would hurt. And in any case, that is not the correct way to fall. You will probably hurt yourself.
For those of us amongst us who have learnt judo or other similar marshal arts, you will know that you are taught to land on your side and slap your hand down hard on the mat to break your fall. You can injure yourself falling any other way.
That is meant to be a health ad, but it is certainly not very healthy.
