I have several radios that I program via PC.
I received a new one today & proceeded to set it up along side the others.
When I connected it via USB to my PC, the PC did a instant reboot & came back minus internet connection.
I disconnected the radio & rebooted the PC again, but still no internet.
Ran the troubleshooter & it suggested the cable wasn't connected.
At this point I am wondering if I had done something to cause the problem or was there a fault in the radio.
I was using a standard USB cable same as with the other radios.
I thought I would try the one that came with the new radio.
The only difference I could see was a ferrite ring on one end.
When I connected this the PC did another reboot & came back minus one of the monitors.
I am thinking a faulty radio & now a wounded PC.
Bookmarks