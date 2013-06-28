Results 1 to 2 of 2
  #1
    Driftwood
    Driftwood
    Jul 2007
    Central Otago
    3,127

    Default I may have wounded my Motherboard

    I have several radios that I program via PC.
    I received a new one today & proceeded to set it up along side the others.
    When I connected it via USB to my PC, the PC did a instant reboot & came back minus internet connection.
    I disconnected the radio & rebooted the PC again, but still no internet.
    Ran the troubleshooter & it suggested the cable wasn't connected.
    At this point I am wondering if I had done something to cause the problem or was there a fault in the radio.
    I was using a standard USB cable same as with the other radios.
    I thought I would try the one that came with the new radio.
    The only difference I could see was a ferrite ring on one end.
    When I connected this the PC did another reboot & came back minus one of the monitors.
    I am thinking a faulty radio & now a wounded PC.
  #2
    wainuitech
    Computer Technician
    Aug 2007
    Wellington
    29,000

    Default Re: I may have wounded my Motherboard

    Might be something in the radio, but open device manager and see if anything is a stray, Exclamation marks on devices etc.

    What you can also try, ( I Know this works on Laptops) Unplug the power cord to the PC (laptops you would also remove the battery as well), Completely remove the power cord, not just turn the power off, with No power connected, press and hold the Power button in for at least 30 seconds (to a minute), on laptops this will drain all power from the Components, sometimes a power problem will cause a power build up and draining it will bring things back to life. - Never tried it on a desktop
