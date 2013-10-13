Thread: This forum

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    the_bogan
    Bleakly Optomistic
    Default This forum

    Just something I never knew about this forum. It doesn't run on XP, as it does a check against the system time, and it if it doesn't match, it won't let you in.

    I found this out last night trying to log in for some help finding an XP compatable website where I could download a 32bit Linux install, as the only PC I have left is ancient lol. the BIOS is old enough it doesn't have the boot from USB option so I was trying to find an older Linux version, along with a WUBI installer that I could download on XP.

    It turned out it was easier just to go drinking instead.
    kenj
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Default Re: This forum

    Sounds like you've got all your ducks in a row

    Ken
