Thread: This forum

Just something I never knew about this forum. It doesn't run on XP, as it does a check against the system time, and it if it doesn't match, it won't let you in.
I found this out last night trying to log in for some help finding an XP compatable website where I could download a 32bit Linux install, as the only PC I have left is ancient lol. the BIOS is old enough it doesn't have the boot from USB option so I was trying to find an older Linux version, along with a WUBI installer that I could download on XP.
It turned out it was easier just to go drinking instead.
