    Roscoe
    Default Help with Tinywall firewall, please

    I have installed Tinywall firewall, but then I wanted to join a Zoom meeting and was unable to do so and because I did not know what to do. I wanted to go to the Zoom meeting so I uninstalled Tinywall then went to my meeting.

    I have re installed Tinywall and would like to allow the firewall to admit Zoom but do not know how to. I understand that I need to whitelist Zoom but I cannot see how to do that so I was hoping someone could assist me.

    I'm not worried if the advice is to uninstall Tinywall and install some other firewall that someone is more familiar with. What I really want is a good firewall.

    Thanks for your help.
    1101
    Default Re: Help with Tinywall firewall, please

    1) uninstall tinywall

    2) 99% dont NEED a 3rd party Firewall . Windows has a built in Firewall
    Dont be fooled by marketing hype
    You router has BASIC firewall functionality (turn off upnp)

    If you NEED a 3rd party firewall, tell us your specific requirements if you want advice re Firewalls .
    ( get a Hardware Firewall if its that important )
