I have installed Tinywall firewall, but then I wanted to join a Zoom meeting and was unable to do so and because I did not know what to do. I wanted to go to the Zoom meeting so I uninstalled Tinywall then went to my meeting.
I have re installed Tinywall and would like to allow the firewall to admit Zoom but do not know how to. I understand that I need to whitelist Zoom but I cannot see how to do that so I was hoping someone could assist me.
I'm not worried if the advice is to uninstall Tinywall and install some other firewall that someone is more familiar with. What I really want is a good firewall.
Thanks for your help.
