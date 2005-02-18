Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 11:42 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Default Need help to connect HP Deskjet printer to internet

    We have moved and have been able to connect the laptop to the internet but although I have looked on Google I can't find anything to tell me how to connect our printer to the internet - at least that is what I think I have to do to get it to print (via wi-fi) from the laptop. Is that correct? It's been such a long time since I set up the printer at our old address that I just do not remember how to do it. I have looked for something online and although there are tutorials on how to set up the printer I have not found one that tells me how to set up the wi-fi. The printer is an HP DeskJet 2600 All-in-one series.

    Your help is appreciated. Thank you.
  Today, 12:49 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Need help to connect HP Deskjet printer to internet

    NO, the printer doesn't need to get on the internet

    If its a new install on a computer:.

    Download the actual software from HP https://support.hp.com/nz-en/drivers...eries/12319824

    Expand Installation Software and Full ----- Get the full package.

    The Printer needs to connect to the ROUTERS Wireless, not the internet.

    Have a look:

    Some printers have a control panel that allows you to do it manually, cant remember if those do or not.

    Have a look at thew Video https://youtu.be/tg2BHRfT2a4 Your Type of printer is at approx 3.40

    If the Wireless cant detect then you may need a USB cable to setup first.
