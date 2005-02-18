We have moved and have been able to connect the laptop to the internet but although I have looked on Google I can't find anything to tell me how to connect our printer to the internet - at least that is what I think I have to do to get it to print (via wi-fi) from the laptop. Is that correct? It's been such a long time since I set up the printer at our old address that I just do not remember how to do it. I have looked for something online and although there are tutorials on how to set up the printer I have not found one that tells me how to set up the wi-fi. The printer is an HP DeskJet 2600 All-in-one series.
Your help is appreciated. Thank you.
Bookmarks