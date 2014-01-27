Think of all the good that amount of money could do.
USS Gerald R. Ford: The most advanced carrier of the US cost around $13.3 billion to build. And it's not only the cost of the ship. There is also the cost of the aircraft ($1m each) and the wages for the crew. When fully manned, an aircraft carrier is home to as many as 5,000 personnelthe size of a small city.
As of 2021, there are an estimated 46 aircraft/helicopter carriers in service worldwide. The United States has 11 aircraft carriers and 9 "helo" carriers, nearly as many as all other countries combined, followed by Japan and France, each with 85 - 90 aircraft $1m each.
The amount of money spent on aircraft carriers alone would alleviate the want and poverty around the world. There would be no need for anyone to go hungry.
But don't get me wrong. I think that aircraft carriers are a marvelous piece of technology. I have watched a few documentaries on the running of the ships and how they launch and retrieve aircraft. It's fascinating. But they are not necessary - at least not that many. Besides, what do they achieve? Nothing. They are just a terrible waste of money - money that would be better spent helping out the poorer countries of the world. It's a travesty.
