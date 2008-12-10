Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Roscoe
    What's with all the fuss about Matariki?

    Why are they making such a fuss? They are treating it as if it is something new. But we have known about the pleiades cluster (also known as the seven sisters) for aeons. I don't see why we need all this carry on just because someone has just recently rediscovered the maori name for that cluster of stars.

    As highly visible heliacal stars, the Pleiades were among the most important celestial body, after the moon, and used for a first astronomic conception. The Pleiades heliacal rising was widely recognised in Austral regions, as the beginning of the new-year and then of agricultural season. So to call it the maori new year is also not anything new.

    So what are they all going on about? Surely there are more crucial things to discuss rather than a cluster of stars? It might be important to astronomers but not to the majority. Interesting, perhaps, but not worth making a big song and dance about.
    wainuitech
    Re: What's with all the fuss about Matariki?

    Thinking along the lines of Culturally Aware, or to recognise the Maori Culture / Diversity perhaps. Seems to be all the rage lately.

    OR perhaps someone in govt decided it was time for a new public holiday and this time of year was a good reason.
    1101
    Re: What's with all the fuss about Matariki?

    its Tokenism
    lets a few whities feel they are doing the right thing .


    What about Chinese New Year ? Will soon be as many Chinese as Maori
    Roscoe
    Re: What's with all the fuss about Matariki?

    its Tokenism
    lets a few whities feel they are doing the right thing .


    What about Chinese New Year ? Will soon be as many Chinese as Maori
    I think that you are right. It is tokenism.

    But your "soon be as many Chinese as maori" is not as correct. They are Asian and not necessarily of Chinese origin. Taiwan is one small example.

    But yes, you are right. We don't have a public holiday for Chinese New Year. Why not? There have been Chinese in NZ for a least the last two hundred years. The first recorded ethnic Chinese in New Zealand were immigrants from the Guangdong province of China, who arrived during the 1850's gold-rush era. Due to this historical influx, there is still a distinct Chinese community in Dunedin.
