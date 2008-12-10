Why are they making such a fuss? They are treating it as if it is something new. But we have known about the pleiades cluster (also known as the seven sisters) for aeons. I don't see why we need all this carry on just because someone has just recently rediscovered the maori name for that cluster of stars.
As highly visible heliacal stars, the Pleiades were among the most important celestial body, after the moon, and used for a first astronomic conception. The Pleiades heliacal rising was widely recognised in Austral regions, as the beginning of the new-year and then of agricultural season. So to call it the maori new year is also not anything new.
So what are they all going on about? Surely there are more crucial things to discuss rather than a cluster of stars? It might be important to astronomers but not to the majority. Interesting, perhaps, but not worth making a big song and dance about.
