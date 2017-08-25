Hi all,
I have successfully installed and can play the original Dark Star One from 2012, but with graphical issues that exist only when I play this game.
I run Windows 10 with a Radeon graphics card, and have patched the game installed from the retail DVD up to V1.3.
the issue is that after a few minutes of playing the game the graphics displayed within the cockpit window (i.e the outside) become blurry. They get blurrier, and then the screen begins to darken. It gets darker, and eventually the game becomes unplayable until it is restarted.
Again, this is the ONLY game on my PC that this happens with, and it happens every time. Only resting the game seems to clear it up
any ideas appreciated,thanks.
