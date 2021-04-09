I've just installed mesh wifi in our church building using TP-Link Deco units. Because of building size and shape, the 3 Decos are connected via wired backhaul through a Netgear "smart" switch. Wired connectivity is good and wifi on the Private SSID is great, but the Guest wifi only works when connecting to the main Deco (gateway router). When in range of the other 2 Decos, the Guest wifi won't connect at all (hangs on "Getting IP address"). TP-Link have a FAQ that seems to address this exact scenario here: https://www.tp-link.com/us/support/faq/2317/ which I've followed but with no success. I'm new to 802.1Q, VLANs and PVIDs, but their example doesn't look like it accounts for other local devices on LAN ports that also need connectivity.
Hopefully the attached network diagram explains it well enough. The Netgear switch does support 802.1Q and I've tried several configurations. It's currently set up as:
VLAN 1 = ports 1-24 untagged (default)
VLAN 591 = ports 15,19,24 tagged (guest wifi)
PVID on all ports is 1
As a result, devices on wired LAN and on Private wifi SSID can all talk to eachother throughout the building and access the internet. Guest wifi on the main Deco can only access the internet (as expected), but the problem is there's no connection to Guest SSID at either of the other "slave" Decos.
Note: I did try a config like the TP-Link FAQ example but with worse results. That added VLAN 2 with untagged ports 15,19,24 pulled out of VLAN 1, and then PVID for those 3 ports set to 2. Like I said, I don't really see the FAQ example being able to give the desired results.
Hopefully one of you networking experts can suggest what I've screwed up with my VLAN config? Thanks!
