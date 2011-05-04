I am trying to change the size and position of a partition using Paragon Partition Manager. I go through the process then click "Apply". I does its thing then says it needs to restart. Click OK and the PC reboots and starts the boot-time changes. Then it says "couldn't lock the target partition" and "hit any key... to continue." After finding the any key I press it but nothing happens. The only way I can proceed is to do a hard reboot. The system restarts and unsurprisingly, nothing has changed.
So, two questions:
- Why is the system not responding when I press a key?
- Why couldn't it lock the target partition?
I suspect the answer to the second question is that the partition I am manipulating is the one where Partition Manager is installed, so how can I get round that?
