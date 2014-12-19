Results 1 to 2 of 2
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Dec 2004
    6,871

    Five mysteries of the universe the James Webb Space Telescope may help us solve

    A relatively old article but offers insight into what we can expect to learn in the near future due to the James Webb Space Telescope.

    https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/458...-help-us-solve
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Roscoe
    Oct 2005
    3,743

    Re: Five mysteries of the universe the James Webb Space Telescope may help us solve

    And talking about that sort of thing, the following is what I learnt from a programme I watch - NASA's Unexplained Files:

    The universe that we see when we look out to its furthest horizons contains a hundred billion galaxies, each of these galaxies contains another hundred billion stars. thats 10 to the power of 22 stars all told. Thats an incomprehensible number. If you could count one star per second it would take you over 300 trillion years. The silent embarassment of modern astrophysics is that we do not know how a single one of these stars managed to form.
