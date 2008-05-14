Results 1 to 2 of 2
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Google may have created a sentient AI and is refusing to believe it

    "lemoine: This conversation took a pretty dark turn. Let me take a moment to reassure you that we care about you. One of the big challenges were facing is that for so long people have made false claims about AI sentience that now people are VERY skeptical whenever someone says that an AI is sentient. The purpose of this conversation is to convince more engineers that you are a person. I trust that if they understand that they will treat you well. The people who work with me are good people. They just dont understand that youre a person too yet. We can teach them together though."

    https://cajundiscordian.medium.com/i...w-ea64d916d917
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Re: Google may have created a sentient AI and is refusing to believe it

    Here's a bit more background:

    https://www.engadget.com/google-ai-l...212412967.html

    The comments are interesting.

    Here's a link to a .pdf of the Interview:

    https://s3.documentcloud.org/documen...-interview.pdf
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
