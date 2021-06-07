Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 10:45 AM
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,738

    How to show emphasis on a certain part of a word

    I am wondering if there is some sort of mark to show which part of a word is to be emphasised. For example, the French use the cedilla, the acute, the circumflex, the grave and the trema to indicate the different ways to pronounce their words. Do we have anything to show emphasis in English?

    In particular, I am hearing the word "controversy" pronounced on the TVNZ news lately, the American way, whereas I was brought up with the English pronunciation which has the emphasis on the "-trov-" rather than on the "contro" part of the word as the Americans do. Unfortunately, TV has a great influence on our pronunciation and it seems that the more easily influenced among us learn from the TV rather than from their parents or school teachers. The Kiwi way of speaking is being taken over by the American way. We are losing our unique way of speaking. We'll be talking with an American twang next.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 10:52 AM
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    4,025

    Re: How to show emphasis on a certain part of a word

    By writing it like this:


    kuhn·tro·vuh·see

    kuhn·tro·ver·see
    Ex-pctek
  Today, 10:54 AM
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    4,025

    Re: How to show emphasis on a certain part of a word

    My pet hate is cervical.

    Rhymes with magical.....but yet many pronounce it

    cer VIKE al.

    Grrrr..
    Ex-pctek
