I am wondering if there is some sort of mark to show which part of a word is to be emphasised. For example, the French use the cedilla, the acute, the circumflex, the grave and the trema to indicate the different ways to pronounce their words. Do we have anything to show emphasis in English?
In particular, I am hearing the word "controversy" pronounced on the TVNZ news lately, the American way, whereas I was brought up with the English pronunciation which has the emphasis on the "-trov-" rather than on the "contro" part of the word as the Americans do. Unfortunately, TV has a great influence on our pronunciation and it seems that the more easily influenced among us learn from the TV rather than from their parents or school teachers. The Kiwi way of speaking is being taken over by the American way. We are losing our unique way of speaking. We'll be talking with an American twang next.
Bookmarks