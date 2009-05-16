Results 1 to 6 of 6
    Hacked by Deadbolt!

    We were warned about this, and I thought I would be OK, but no...

    On Friday evening my Asus Asustor NAS was hacked by Deadbolt and most (not all) files on it were locked. My use of the NAS is fairly basic - Windows system and data files (ie everything else) on my desktop, laptop and my wife's laptop are backed up to it, and it is also used for files that are shared among the the different PCs, including music, photo and video libraries. Because I am a bit paranoid about backups, the NAS itself is regularly backed up to a USB HD attached to the desktop - I am now glad to be paranoid. The NAS is never used to connect directly to the internet, and that led me to believe I was safe.

    Interestingly, only the backup files (stored in a single "Backup" folder with subfolders for the different devices) were locked. The shared files are still accessible. The net result is that I have not lost anything that can't be recovered.

    The real problem is that I am locked out of the set-up screens for the NAS. I am faced with a full screen telling me the data have been locked and to unlock it I must pay 0.03 Bitcoin to the hackers. By my reckoning that comes to a couple of thousand $NZ, and there is no way I will give them that. It would be cheaper to buy a new NAS.

    My question is, is there any way of unlocking NAS setup? I realise that it is probably not simple, otherwise the hackers would not bother, but I would like to know what my options are.
    Re: Hacked by Deadbolt!

    Interesting, as the warnings were for devices 'exposed to the internet'.
    Re: Hacked by Deadbolt!

    Have a read of this:

    https://www.emsisoft.com/ransomware-...tools/deadbolt
    Re: Hacked by Deadbolt!

    Does yours have a reset button on the back ? should reset the password and network settings. See 2nd option here https://itenterpriser.com/how-to/how...r-asustor-nas/ worth a try maybe.

    Edit: I see the reset button can be disabled so might not be any use

    I had no Idea about this so thanks, my Asus NAS is currently updating to the latest firmware with a whole lot of security patches included.

    I also have a QNAP NAS that hasn't been turned on in more than a year, at least I know it's secure Replaced it with the Asus and never decided what to do with it.
    Re: Hacked by Deadbolt!

    Have a read of this:

    https://www.emsisoft.com/ransomware-...tools/deadbolt
    Thanks, I had a look at that link. Problem is, it seems it will unlock the encrypted files, but that is not the issue for me. I need to be able to access the NAS setup software.
    Re: Hacked by Deadbolt!

    Thanks. Yeah, I thought of that about 15 minutes ago.

    Problem solved? Unfortunately no, the reset button does a soft reset of the system, but does not affect the ransomware sitting there. I think need a factory reset, and this is provided for, but first you must log into the NAS and that is just what I can't do!
