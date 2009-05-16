We were warned about this, and I thought I would be OK, but no...
On Friday evening my Asus Asustor NAS was hacked by Deadbolt and most (not all) files on it were locked. My use of the NAS is fairly basic - Windows system and data files (ie everything else) on my desktop, laptop and my wife's laptop are backed up to it, and it is also used for files that are shared among the the different PCs, including music, photo and video libraries. Because I am a bit paranoid about backups, the NAS itself is regularly backed up to a USB HD attached to the desktop - I am now glad to be paranoid. The NAS is never used to connect directly to the internet, and that led me to believe I was safe.
Interestingly, only the backup files (stored in a single "Backup" folder with subfolders for the different devices) were locked. The shared files are still accessible. The net result is that I have not lost anything that can't be recovered.
The real problem is that I am locked out of the set-up screens for the NAS. I am faced with a full screen telling me the data have been locked and to unlock it I must pay 0.03 Bitcoin to the hackers. By my reckoning that comes to a couple of thousand $NZ, and there is no way I will give them that. It would be cheaper to buy a new NAS.
My question is, is there any way of unlocking NAS setup? I realise that it is probably not simple, otherwise the hackers would not bother, but I would like to know what my options are.
