"To help keep your account secure, from May 30, 2022, Google no longer supports the use of third-party apps or devices which ask you to sign in to your Google Account using only your username and password."
Gmail & Outlook 2016,2013
Due to security changes gmail is rolling out...
Gmail now sees Outlook 2016 as insecure , so cant connect as is
Gmail's option for insecure apps is now gone.
What other PC email apps will Gmail see as secure . ie OAuth support
Outlook365 will work. Win10 mail works , if you have Win10 . Any others ?
Will EMCLIENT still connect to gmail as is ? (possibly not, from a few messages on their forum )
I dont want to have to setup 2fa & an app password , unless no other options .
Not my PC or gmail a/c . 2fa will confuse the heck out of this person
cheers
Bookmarks