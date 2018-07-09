I just update my laptop yesterday to a SSD and set the memory up to 8 Gig even though the CPU fails the Win 11 CPU test . Today when I went to check for updates I was offed Win 11 22H2 so I'm doing it
But here's the kicker. My 10 year old PB Tech built machine running Win 10 and fails every Win 11 compatibility check has now offered me the same version. Has Microsoft relented and opened it up for everyone??
Do I risk doing it?? The laptop doesn't worry me if there are issues as I can just load win 10 back on to it.
Win 11 runs fine on a second partition as an real early version.
I wonder if the update is tied to my Microsoft account as my wife's Win 10 laptop that fails on CPU and TPM hasn't been offered it.
