Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 05:13 PM #1
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Morrinsville
    Posts
    4,324

    Default Windows 11 for all??

    I just update my laptop yesterday to a SSD and set the memory up to 8 Gig even though the CPU fails the Win 11 CPU test . Today when I went to check for updates I was offed Win 11 22H2 so I'm doing it

    But here's the kicker. My 10 year old PB Tech built machine running Win 10 and fails every Win 11 compatibility check has now offered me the same version. Has Microsoft relented and opened it up for everyone??

    Do I risk doing it?? The laptop doesn't worry me if there are issues as I can just load win 10 back on to it.

    Win 11 runs fine on a second partition as an real early version.

    I wonder if the update is tied to my Microsoft account as my wife's Win 10 laptop that fails on CPU and TPM hasn't been offered it.
    Last edited by paulw; Today at 05:21 PM.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:24 PM #2
    linw
    linw is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2005
    Location
    Porirua
    Posts
    3,424

    Default Re: Windows 11 for all??

    That's interesting. And surprising! Go for it. I'm running win 11 on a supposedly non compliant laptop, but it is not 10 years old!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:30 PM #3
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Morrinsville
    Posts
    4,324

    Default Re: Windows 11 for all??

    I'm doing it now. If it trashed the Win 10 partition I'll restore last Saturday's Image backup.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:32 PM #4
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Morrinsville
    Posts
    4,324

    Default Re: Windows 11 for all??

    It failed on TPM and secure boot test though the laptop seems to be updating fine.

    It still keeps offering the Win 11 update . I could hack the registry as I did when I installed it on the second partition but I can't be bothered.
    Last edited by paulw; Today at 05:35 PM.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 05:44 PM #5
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,975

    Default Re: Windows 11 for all??

    Looks like they have changed the requirements. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-gb/win...1-requirements According to the CPU list, the previous CPU in my old PC that wasn't compatible, now is.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Import emails from Windows Live Mail to Outlook 365 on Windows 10
    By stu161204 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 09-07-2018, 10:04 AM
  2. Windows 7 - how to remove failed Windows 10 upgrade from Windows Update
    By wratterus in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 15-03-2017, 03:03 PM
  3. Windows 10 - Photo Viewer not fullsize and Windows Explorer crashing
    By Nomad in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 23-04-2016, 04:49 PM
  4. Windows 10 dropping internet and Windows Live Mail connection
    By berryb in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-04-2016, 09:06 PM
  5. Continual problem in installing Windows Update KB3105216 for Windows 8.1
    By Misty in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 27-10-2015, 08:29 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources