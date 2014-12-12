Results 1 to 3 of 3
    piroska
    Working from home?

    https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/techn...equipment.html

    Research finds most companies have installed spyware on work equipment


    Hmmm, perhaps not IT workers though....
    wainuitech
    Re: Working from home?

    No Problems here with that, when the Mrs works from home ( 3 out of 5 days) its on a My Supplied computer, if I want to know what she's upto I just ask

    But seriously though, good AV or firewalls will detect and able to stop outgoing "Snooping" unless its been set to ignore. Bit of tape over the cam stops a mountain of viewing, and key loggers again should be detected.

    Maybe if her boss actually saw how much extra she has to do to sort out other peoples stuff ups on forms / problems she may just get a pay rise.
    allblack
    Re: Working from home?

    For the last 2 years (mostly). I freaking LOVE Covid!

    Ending soon though, but loved every second of it.
