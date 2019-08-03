Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    Fog over Auckland - airport closed. Why is that?

    The fog is thick over Auckland this morning so no planes are landing at Mangere.

    But I remember reading about a landing system that was invented in WW2 to enable planes to land in zero visibility and so I wondered why they do not use that? And I'm certain it was called Instrument Landing System (ILS). Apparently the plane flies on a radio beam and the pilot hears a steady tone when he is on the beam, a dash, dash, dash when to one side of the beam and a dot, dot, dot when on the other side and then lights on the side of the runway on the final approach. I would think that modern day aircraft would have something akin to an auto pilot that would do that for the pilot.

    So if they had that in WW2, why can the aircraft not land in fog these days? There must be some other reason why the airport is closed. I'd be interested to know.
    1101
    Re: Fog over Auckland - airport closed. Why is that?

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post

    So if they had that in WW2, why can the aircraft not land in fog these days?
    They used to have barrels of burning oil? down the runway to burn off the fog

    They did lots of things in WW2 they would never do in peacetime :-)

    Why dont they land in fog
    Air traffic control tower cant see the runway
    pilots cant see the runway
    no way of seeing if theres something on the runway that shouldnt be there , like another plane (it happens)
    Automated landing might miss the runway completely , killing everyone . If pilots cant see they cant correct .

    We are talking about risking 100++ lives
    allblack
    Re: Fog over Auckland - airport closed. Why is that?

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    I'd be interested to know
    I answered this question here some time ago. If you're good at searching you'll find it.
