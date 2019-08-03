The fog is thick over Auckland this morning so no planes are landing at Mangere.
But I remember reading about a landing system that was invented in WW2 to enable planes to land in zero visibility and so I wondered why they do not use that? And I'm certain it was called Instrument Landing System (ILS). Apparently the plane flies on a radio beam and the pilot hears a steady tone when he is on the beam, a dash, dash, dash when to one side of the beam and a dot, dot, dot when on the other side and then lights on the side of the runway on the final approach. I would think that modern day aircraft would have something akin to an auto pilot that would do that for the pilot.
So if they had that in WW2, why can the aircraft not land in fog these days? There must be some other reason why the airport is closed. I'd be interested to know.
Bookmarks