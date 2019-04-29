Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: File Explorer

  1. Today, 10:05 AM #1
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    2,019
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default File Explorer

    Ok, need help.

    Until recently I would double-click on a file in F/E and it would just open....pdf, Word doc, Excel....anything. Nice and simple.

    Now... I double-click on a file and instead of just opening I get a flashing icon in the taskbar, and have to go and click on that to open the file. Given I do it all day WFH it's becoming a pain in the ass.

    I've Googled but as usual that process is over-rated.

    Can someone please tell me what I need to change to have a file in F/E simply open when I double-click on it, just like it used to until the last week or so.

    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:11 AM #2
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    2,019
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: File Explorer

    EDIT:

    I lied, now it's only affecting pdf files. So somewhere there's a process about how the PC treats .pdf files in Explorer?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:57 AM #3
    feersumendjinn
    feersumendjinn is online now
    Crossmember feersumendjinn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Levin
    Posts
    2,630

    Default Re: File Explorer

    Sounds like you need to change some file associations

    https://www.bing.com/search?q=how+to...FORM=QBRE&sp=2
    "...anyone who expects a source of power from the transformation
    of these atoms is talking moonshine..."
    - Ernest Rutherford (1871-1937)

    --------------------------
    "After your hands become coated with grease, your nose will begin to itch."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. File limit File Explorer?
    By linw in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 29-04-2019, 04:14 PM
  2. Win 10 File Explorer
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-10-2018, 10:52 AM
  3. File Explorer
    By Cyberhuskey in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 28-10-2014, 11:05 AM
  4. Can't see AVI file in WIN XP Explorer
    By mailmarshall in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 15-09-2006, 10:08 AM
  5. File view in Explorer
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 21-03-1999, 10:11 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources