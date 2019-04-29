Thread: File Explorer

Ok, need help.
Until recently I would double-click on a file in F/E and it would just open....pdf, Word doc, Excel....anything. Nice and simple.
Now... I double-click on a file and instead of just opening I get a flashing icon in the taskbar, and have to go and click on that to open the file. Given I do it all day WFH it's becoming a pain in the ass.
I've Googled but as usual that process is over-rated.
Can someone please tell me what I need to change to have a file in F/E simply open when I double-click on it, just like it used to until the last week or so.
Thanks.
