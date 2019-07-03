Results 1 to 1 of 1
    Default Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO

    New Movie to be released soon:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kxUOKqSxNs

    "Haunting scenes of the death, destruction and sickness that followed the Chernobyl meltdown 36 years ago — the deadliest nuclear accident of all time — were recorded on film and video but remained hidden for decades. Now, these previously unknown stories are finally coming to light, in a new HBO documentary, "Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes.""

    "Chernobyl's reactor explosion killed two plant workers, and 29 more people, many of them firefighters who rushed to battle the blaze, later died from radiation poisoning, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Over the years that followed, cancer rates skyrocketed among Ukrainian children, climbing by about 90%, Live Science previously reported. In 2006, a report commissioned by Greenpeace International estimated that over 93,000 people in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia died from illnesses linked to radiation exposure from Chernobyl.

    The report further stated that approximately 270,000 people in those countries who developed cancers, would not have done so had they not been exposed to the high levels of radiation produced by the accident."
    Last edited by zqwerty; Yesterday at 11:10 PM.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
