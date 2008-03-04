Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:41 PM #1
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,851

    Default All policing should be based on the Peel Principles

    Came across this assertion whilst browsing Reddit:

    All policing should be based on the Peel Principles:

    The basic mission for which the police exist is to prevent crime and disorder.

    The ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval of police actions.

    Police must secure the willing cooperation of the public in voluntary observance of the law to be able to secure and maintain the respect of the public.

    The degree of cooperation of the public that can be secured diminishes proportionately to the necessity of the use of physical force.

    Police seek and preserve public favor not by catering to the public opinion but by constantly demonstrating absolute impartial service to the law.

    Police use physical force to the extent necessary to secure observance of the law or to restore order only when the exercise of persuasion, advice and warning is found to be insufficient.

    Police, at all times, should maintain a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and the public are the police; the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.

    Police should always direct their action strictly towards their functions and never appear to usurp the powers of the judiciary.

    The test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with it.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:09 PM #2
    Neil F
    Neil F is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    429

    Default Re: All policing should be based on the Peel Principles

    Brilliantly expressed zqwerty. I'm an old fogey and miss "the constable on the beat" - familiar with people and vice versa. The current "centralised mode"(closures of suburban stations) relying on "cops in cars" has greatly reduced the positive interaction between police and public. The police officers who provide traffic and other safety topics to primary schools are classic examples of generating mutual respect and "approachability"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Lowest Road Toll in 50 Years! Good Policing or Good Luck?
    By xyz823 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 142
    Last Post: 20-06-2010, 07:55 PM
  2. Peel-me Nuke
    By Erayd in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 87
    Last Post: 04-03-2008, 08:57 PM
  3. Now THAT's the peel me I like!
    By --Wolf-- in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-09-2007, 09:03 PM
  4. Peel Me is back
    By pcuser42 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 20-05-2007, 11:56 PM
  5. Programming Help (Delphi + simple principles)
    By DarkBlade4 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 27-03-2006, 07:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources