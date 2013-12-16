My email is a gmail.com acct. i also have an informal email acct (not used that frequently) The informal email is used as "the recovery acct" for the main one.
I use MS 365 Outlook and regularly get these (illogical in my opinion) Security alerts from Google. "A new device has been used to access your acct - check Google "- where i click the tab -Yes it was me. The "new device" is my current laptop which I purchased November 2021. I use no other device. I tried "help" with Google to query -"why do waste my time with such alert?" but basically it evades the question . The other irritation is the periodic pop up in Outlook asking me to enter my Google password.
Is this the Russia v Ukraine war version of "Google v Microsoft?"
