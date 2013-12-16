Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Neil F
    How to defeat Google?

    My email is a gmail.com acct. i also have an informal email acct (not used that frequently) The informal email is used as "the recovery acct" for the main one.
    I use MS 365 Outlook and regularly get these (illogical in my opinion) Security alerts from Google. "A new device has been used to access your acct - check Google "- where i click the tab -Yes it was me. The "new device" is my current laptop which I purchased November 2021. I use no other device. I tried "help" with Google to query -"why do waste my time with such alert?" but basically it evades the question . The other irritation is the periodic pop up in Outlook asking me to enter my Google password.
    Is this the Russia v Ukraine war version of "Google v Microsoft?"
    chiefnz
    Re: How to defeat Google?

    This is not a bad thing... though I do understand it can be annoying. The flipside is not getting these and not knowing your accounts have been hijacked/hacked until its too late... then most surely you would post about "Why doesn't google warn me when my account is used from an unknown device".

    Note I'm playing devil's advocate above.

    This is a security measure and usually happens when you access your account from a "new IP Address" or via a application that isn't recognised or isn't used regularly or for the first time.(this specifically is if you use google credentials for access/authentication)

    Another thing to consider is that in EU for example, laws and regulations (GDPR) require google/microsoft etc, to have some kind of mechanism in place to tell users when their account is accessed from an unknown location or new location / not recognised as a previously used location. This also applies to method of access, such as different laptops/browsers/tablets/phones etc.

    I'm not aware if this can be disabled - probably in your google/microsoft account settings panel...

    I would not recommend disabling this "feature".

