    Default Christchurch Wastewater Plant

    I am across the estuary and kms away from the wastewater plant and have all windows and doors shut again today, the stench is truly sickening and seeps inside. Luckily it isn't every day here. I feel for all those living close to the plant and have been suffering this situation for months. I'm not sure how the $200 offer from the ChCh City Council will be of any help to them. With the "multi-use arena" blowout of another $150m to the original $533 I'm guessing the coffers are getting empty.

    And who from the council makes up this rubbish from the weather forecast for today. "The smell from the wastewater treatment plant will be dissipated significantly, and only likely to be smelt by nearby residents directly south of the facility".
    Default Re: Christchurch Wastewater Plant

    Can't smell it at the moment, I'm in Woolston, we get whiffs quite often, it can also be smelt all the way over in Sydenham some days in yucky bursts of sewerage smells.
    Default Re: Christchurch Wastewater Plant

    Think of the people who work there...ick.

    I just bought some stuff - Chlorine Dioxide or DX50....good for plants as well as a rather nifty disinfectant. Sure not cheap, but interestingly on back, among the list of things it's used for - it removes Mangnese from the water.

    Hey Hawkes Bay Council, why not use it...(other than the cost I guess)
    Default Re: Christchurch Wastewater Plant

    i remember working on places in rosedale auckland, that was pukesville.
    i would be wanting a good ventilation system with carbon filters to keep that smell out.
