I am across the estuary and kms away from the wastewater plant and have all windows and doors shut again today, the stench is truly sickening and seeps inside. Luckily it isn't every day here. I feel for all those living close to the plant and have been suffering this situation for months. I'm not sure how the $200 offer from the ChCh City Council will be of any help to them. With the "multi-use arena" blowout of another $150m to the original $533 I'm guessing the coffers are getting empty.
And who from the council makes up this rubbish from the weather forecast for today. "The smell from the wastewater treatment plant will be dissipated significantly, and only likely to be smelt by nearby residents directly south of the facility".
