I have a Total Mobility card which gives me half price taxi fare, but I am not certain which is the cheapest and most reliable company to use. I am on the pension so I cannot afford to spend too much. You might think that if that is the case, then I should not be taking a taxi but the trip I make has no bus alternative - the buses do not come anywhere near to where I am and I cannot walk very far. Besides, if there was a bus I could use, it would take me three buses to travel home (and take all afternoon) and the fare is almost the same as the taxi fare.
Thank you for your help.
