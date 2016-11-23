Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:44 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,728

    Default What taxi company do you use with your Total Mobility card?

    I have a Total Mobility card which gives me half price taxi fare, but I am not certain which is the cheapest and most reliable company to use. I am on the pension so I cannot afford to spend too much. You might think that if that is the case, then I should not be taking a taxi but the trip I make has no bus alternative - the buses do not come anywhere near to where I am and I cannot walk very far. Besides, if there was a bus I could use, it would take me three buses to travel home (and take all afternoon) and the fare is almost the same as the taxi fare.

    Thank you for your help.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:01 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    4,000

    Default Re: What taxi company do you use with your Total Mobility card?

    You could get prices from all in your area and then use the cheapest.

    My brother has that card...mainly he went to the airport with it so he used the shuttle which was cheapest.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Monday Laughs: Aphorisms, Irish Insurance, Parrots. God (again) and a Taxi ....
    By Billy T in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 23-11-2016, 07:28 PM
  2. Monday Laughs:....More from the archive + taxi drivers etc................
    By Billy T in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 27-05-2014, 11:39 AM
  3. ATI Mobility Radeon x1600
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 02-04-2010, 09:12 AM
  4. Taxi freq's - chch
    By ubergeek85 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 28-01-2010, 07:13 AM
  5. Total DVD - strange credit card dealings?
    By John H in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 07-02-2005, 08:22 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources