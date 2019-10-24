Thread: Cars.....

Knew it was coming but still...
Got a flat. Funny - my spare, first time ever used was a Toyo, brand new, never mind tyre, rim too....made the others look like rubbish.
But anyway...my tyres are perished, not totally but rather enough.
In Auckland it's easy....had a quick look, down here shocking what they want for tyres.
The flat repair guys, I said no chinese ones, so what do they do? Quote me chinese. Meh.
I was thinking I'd need to settle for the better of the crappier brands due to finances and prices down here or go for a very long drive (and not exactly economical is it) when finally a Hastings place quoted me $170 for Hankooks.
So that will do. 4 of them.
