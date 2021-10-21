Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default When I used to have brown hair

    Sadly another one has gone.

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertain...ULMCKFF44KA6Y/
    ' The Ghost of Tom Joad '
    Default Re: When I used to have brown hair

    I liked Yes very much, sorry to hear Alan White is gone.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
