Thread: SSD for laptop

  1. Today, 12:52 PM #1
    gary67
    Want to put an SSD into SWMBO's laptop, what are the current best buys?

    Will be replacing the mechanical drive as the storage required is not huge and will easily fit on a SSD.

  3. Today, 01:02 PM #2
    Bryan
    Depends on the SSD size you want. Samsung I think is the way to go and you should view the offerings on PBTech.
  4. Today, 01:04 PM #3
    gary67
    I will but will buy from Ascent as PB shipping to here is a pain in the proverbial
  5. Today, 01:18 PM #4
    dugimodo
    The crucial MX series SSD is a good option that sometimes is enough cheaper than samsung to be worth it, but if the price is close I'd still go samsung.
  6. Today, 01:38 PM #5
    gary67
    Just ordered a Samsung one thanks
