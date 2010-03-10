Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Brucem
    Outlook 365 & Address Book

    Recently I realised that all was not well with Outlook. Sometimes it wouldn't open and, in that case, when I tried to close down the computer it had to close Outlook first! Office 365 has been reinstalled twice, firstly to cure my inability to download bank statements to Excel. I solved that by using Revo to remove ealier versions mainly Office 2010 and reinstalling 365. Since the reinstall, the address book is not available, although the folder C:\Users\....\Microsoft\Outlook contains RoamCache folder, 9 .pst files 2 .obi files, and 1 .ost file. My last Macrium backup contains the same number of files. I have not tried to compare the files. I tried Microsoft help which reinstalled Office, but with no improvement. Should I copy the files I mentioned above from the backup on Monday 23/5 as these were before the first reinstall? or is there something else I should do?
    wainuitech
    Re: Outlook 365 & Address Book

    Re the Contacts / Address Book: If you installed viBoot when installing Macrium, you can boot into the backup Image and run it as a VM. Then open Outlook and export the Contacts list as CSV, the import the contacts from that.

    If you have viboot installed you'll need to enable Hyper-V as long as its Windows Pro. Other wise install Virtual Box ( if you awindows home) https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads And it will open in the Virtual Machine.

    The following Video isn't that clear but does show how https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_R0GOFgwrAQ

    Bad Idea to import corrupts files from previous install of office. may just cause even more problems.

    Depending on Who the email is hosted from as well you may be able to go on line (web mail) and export the contacts. Gmail can do it ( have to google how to locate the contacts and export.)
