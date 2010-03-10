Recently I realised that all was not well with Outlook. Sometimes it wouldn't open and, in that case, when I tried to close down the computer it had to close Outlook first! Office 365 has been reinstalled twice, firstly to cure my inability to download bank statements to Excel. I solved that by using Revo to remove ealier versions mainly Office 2010 and reinstalling 365. Since the reinstall, the address book is not available, although the folder C:\Users\....\Microsoft\Outlook contains RoamCache folder, 9 .pst files 2 .obi files, and 1 .ost file. My last Macrium backup contains the same number of files. I have not tried to compare the files. I tried Microsoft help which reinstalled Office, but with no improvement. Should I copy the files I mentioned above from the backup on Monday 23/5 as these were before the first reinstall? or is there something else I should do?
Bookmarks