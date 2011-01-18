Probably nothing to worry about, but this morning when I logged on to my Windows desktop, everything appeared as normal,
except that on both my monitors there was no task bar showing. I moved the pointer down to the blank area where the
task bar should be and I got the egg-timer. Waited for a while, then closed down and restarted. Same thing happened again.
Only this time, I left the egg-timer going and when I came back minutes later things were operational.
Should I be concerned at all? Is it a foretaste of possible problems?
