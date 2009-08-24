Results 1 to 3 of 3
    I'm looking to upgrade my very old iMac in the next year and would like some advice please. Anything will be an enormous improvement on what I have now, which is a mid-2011 27" iMac!

    This is what I have currently - it's 2.7 GHz, Intel Core i5, I have added storage so it's 32GB 1333 MHz DDR3, and it's running (don't laugh) High Sierra 10.13.6.

    I do mostly word processing, some InCopy/Photoshop work (but my version of Photoshop is really old so I'll move to a subscription based one eventually), no gaming, not a lot of video streaming, etc.

    I'll also be upgrading my MacBook Air as that's so old now and doesn't have enough storage to update to the latest operating system, and I can't update Microsoft 365 because of this (on the desktop too).

    I am a Mac person through and through, so I am definitely looking at replacing the old iMac and laptop with newer versions, but other than wanting the larger screen on the desktop (my MacBook Air is only a 13" and that's fine for the times I need one), I am open to suggestions - and where best to buy them from.
    Default Re: Advice on new iMac

    Most retail Shops Don't do discounts on MAC's. You may be better off going directly to Apple and purchasing, https://www.apple.com/nz/mac/ End of the day its your $$ to Spend and you will know the over all budget.
    Yes, the days of getting discounts are pretty much gone, although some do have deals from time to time - just not usually when I need something! I can afford to wait, but just need to know with the new iMacs how much memory I can get (better to have too much than too little) and if one model is better than another. Years ago it was 21" and 27" and those were your only options! Been a while, QUITE a while, since I bought any new technology so I want to make sure I am spending wisely!
