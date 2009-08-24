I'm looking to upgrade my very old iMac in the next year and would like some advice please. Anything will be an enormous improvement on what I have now, which is a mid-2011 27" iMac!
This is what I have currently - it's 2.7 GHz, Intel Core i5, I have added storage so it's 32GB 1333 MHz DDR3, and it's running (don't laugh) High Sierra 10.13.6.
I do mostly word processing, some InCopy/Photoshop work (but my version of Photoshop is really old so I'll move to a subscription based one eventually), no gaming, not a lot of video streaming, etc.
I'll also be upgrading my MacBook Air as that's so old now and doesn't have enough storage to update to the latest operating system, and I can't update Microsoft 365 because of this (on the desktop too).
I am a Mac person through and through, so I am definitely looking at replacing the old iMac and laptop with newer versions, but other than wanting the larger screen on the desktop (my MacBook Air is only a 13" and that's fine for the times I need one), I am open to suggestions - and where best to buy them from.
