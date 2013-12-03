https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/cri...r-demio-thefts
"Dunedin police detain 12-year-old over Demio thefts"
"A child who reportedly stole eight vehicles in Dunedin overnight has been detained by police"
So, what do we do with 12 year olds doing adult crimes ?
Surely this person cannot be simply handed back to parents/caregivers .
At what stage do the rights of the victims get priority over rights of young criminals
ie , my right not be be a victim of young criminals who cant be jailed
So, what do we do with them ? (arrest the parents for a start)
"The youth was returned to his caregivers"
Bookmarks