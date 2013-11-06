My sister in UK sent me an email. 2 mins later she sent another one. The second one arrived first, 1 hour before the first one! This is not the first time this has happened. Any email transmission experts know what's going on?
I know nothing about the deeper workings, but I believe if for any reason an email transmission fails, then it essentially gets put aside to retry transmission some time later.
If they set this wait time too short, then their own systems risk being overwhelmed by retry attempts in the event of a big outage. If they set the wait time too long, then recipients like yourself can experience these long delays, or messages out of sync with the order they were sent.
Could write out a lot of how they work, BUT simple solution. Watch a Video Called Warriors of the net. Its an old video that explains in a comic sort of way how the internet ( including email) Actually works.
While its old, it uses a netscape browser it describes exactly what happens, some may laugh but doesn't matter how complicated things get this is STILL the basics of it. It will expalin why your mail does what it did Its more about what happens when you clcik on a link but doers hit on email as well. While its based on business it still applies to every day.
Here you go https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBWhzz_Gn10
