Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:12 PM #1
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,661

    Default emails sent 2 mins apart arrive 1 hour apart

    My sister in UK sent me an email. 2 mins later she sent another one. The second one arrived first, 1 hour before the first one! This is not the first time this has happened. Any email transmission experts know what's going on?
    We are all but temporary files on the great flash drive of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:48 PM #2
    Paul.Cov
    Paul.Cov is offline
    Senior Member Paul.Cov's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Posts
    2,797

    Default Re: emails sent 2 mins apart arrive 1 hour apart

    I know nothing about the deeper workings, but I believe if for any reason an email transmission fails, then it essentially gets put aside to retry transmission some time later.
    If they set this wait time too short, then their own systems risk being overwhelmed by retry attempts in the event of a big outage. If they set the wait time too long, then recipients like yourself can experience these long delays, or messages out of sync with the order they were sent.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:04 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,946

    Default Re: emails sent 2 mins apart arrive 1 hour apart

    Could write out a lot of how they work, BUT simple solution. Watch a Video Called Warriors of the net. Its an old video that explains in a comic sort of way how the internet ( including email) Actually works.

    While its old, it uses a netscape browser it describes exactly what happens, some may laugh but doesn't matter how complicated things get this is STILL the basics of it. It will expalin why your mail does what it did Its more about what happens when you clcik on a link but doers hit on email as well. While its based on business it still applies to every day.

    Here you go https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBWhzz_Gn10
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 03:08 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. When a Parcel does not arrive
    By coldfront in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 06-11-2013, 10:01 AM
  2. Arrive late and stay alive?
    By Snorkbox in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-06-2011, 01:57 PM
  3. Email attachments sent arrive all skew wiff
    By dianne pierce in forum PressF1
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 24-07-2010, 11:04 AM
  4. emails arrive a day late on xtra
    By wawape**s in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 09-12-2006, 06:41 PM
  5. Email can arrive up to 1 week late
    By gazzasm in forum PressF1
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 01-12-2006, 08:37 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources