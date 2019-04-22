Thread: Climate change?

I am sitting in a sheltered spot here in Auckland. The atmospheric temperature out of the sun is 70F (about 19C). My old fashioned thermometer shows that in direct line with the Sun shows a temp of 102F (about 35C). Considering that this is one month before the shortest day, I think it remarkable to have such a temperature at this time of the year.
Does this mean Earth has moved slightly closer to the Sun and know one has thought that this might be the reason of our supposed worldly temperature rise?
My personal belief, and has been for sometime, is that the earthly temperature rise has nothing to do with the supposed interference by mankind. It is just a natural phenomenon that has plagued us for eons.
Bookmarks