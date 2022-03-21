Worth reading:
"The only thing autocrats seem to excel at is manipulating public opinion. Thats how they get to be autocrats. Restricting the free flow of information then becomes essential to maintaining their authority. Autocrats generally cant handle criticism or learn from failure. They tend to blame mistakes on subordinates who then stop telling the truth. Apparatchiks and sycophants administer everything. Initiative becomes impossible, creativity fades, and talent withers. Reprisal and punishment are the only reward for those who dare to identify problems. Weve seen it many times in many societies."
https://allthingsnuclear.org/gkulack...on-with-china/
