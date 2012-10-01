A friend has posted a video of my family on FB that he took a year ago and I would like to save it as an mp4 to send on to one of my cousins. How do I do that, please.
Thanks for your help.
This may help you do that, I don't have Facebook so can't say for sure:
https://www.downloadhelper.net/
It all depends on how its saved, shared etc. Have a read, in the past tried both these methods, Basically you need to run the video, and right click it, copy the URL.
https://au.pcmag.com/social-media/89...-from-facebook
Other method ( quicker) same thing copy teh URL and post it into the following site https://en.savefrom.net/9-how-to-dow...-video-82.html
Sometimes they work some times not.
Just been checking notes and it says that https://www.downloadhelper.net/ will download from Facebook.
