  Today, 12:47 PM
    Roscoe
    Saving video from FB

    A friend has posted a video of my family on FB that he took a year ago and I would like to save it as an mp4 to send on to one of my cousins. How do I do that, please.

    Thanks for your help.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 01:57 PM
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Saving video from FB

    This may help you do that, I don't have Facebook so can't say for sure:

    https://www.downloadhelper.net/
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
  Today, 02:04 PM
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Saving video from FB

    It all depends on how its saved, shared etc. Have a read, in the past tried both these methods, Basically you need to run the video, and right click it, copy the URL.

    https://au.pcmag.com/social-media/89...-from-facebook

    Other method ( quicker) same thing copy teh URL and post it into the following site https://en.savefrom.net/9-how-to-dow...-video-82.html

    Sometimes they work some times not.
  Today, 02:12 PM
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Saving video from FB

    Just been checking notes and it says that https://www.downloadhelper.net/ will download from Facebook.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
