haven't had any for a while, I'll start:
My roommate says I have schizophrenia.
Jokes on him, I don't have a roommate.
A boy scout says to his scout leader, "Sir, is this snake poisonous?" The scout leader says, "No, that snake's not poisonous at all." So the boy picks up the snake, which bites him and the boy starts to spasm and foam at the mouth as the other kids look on in horror...
The scout leader says, "But that snake is venomous. Poison is ingested or absorbed, while venom is injected. Let's get it right next time, boys!"
What do you call an Australian visiting England on vacation?
Returning to the scene of the crime.
If you steal a Tesla, is it now called an Edison?
A biologist, a physicist, and a mathematician are standing in front of an empty house. They all observe two people walk in, and three people walk out. The biologist tries to explain the phenomenon by stating, Well, they must have reproduced. The physicist offers a different explanation, There must have been an error in measurement. Then, the mathematician says, If one more person walks in, then the house will be empty again.
A biologist, a chemist, and a statistician are out hunting. The biologist shoots at a deer and misses five feet to the left. The chemist takes a shot and misses five feet to the right. The statistician yells We got em!
If Bill Gates had a penny for every time I had to reboot my computer... Oh wait, he does.
