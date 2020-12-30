Using Macrium Reflect I made an image of my wife's laptop - C (only) drive, to an external hard
drive.
Next wanted, for extra safety, to make a further image of the laptop drive to a spare drive on my
desktop. Somewhere we have a cable with a USB connection at both ends to use for this, but I could not find it.
I then decided to copy the image backup from the external drive to the spare drive on my desktop instead.
So I did that.
My question is - is the process that I have followed obtained a good outcome? Ie, the destination
on the hard drive on the desktop is different. Can't see that is a problem - am I correct?
Bookmarks