    bellbird
    TV SERIES SEVERANCE

    Do we get this tv series here, it looks interesting. The link is from the NY Times and gifted here via my subscription. It may or may not work from a forum.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/04/s...smid=url-share
    psycik
    Re: TV SERIES SEVERANCE

    Looks like it's on Apple TV+ service here.
